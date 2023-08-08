The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 240

Episodes
S8 Ep. 241 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels
Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.
S8 Ep. 240 - Janelle Monáe, Cooking With Jamie Oliver, M Night Shyamalan & Samuel L. Jackson
Singer Janelle Monáe talks about her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Stephen cooks up a storm with chef Jamie Oliver. Plus, a special appearance by M Night Shyamalan and Samuel L. Jackson.
S8 Ep. 239 - Sir Patrick Stewart, Ke Huy Quan, Boyz II Men
Sir Patrick Stewart talks about steps into the next chapter of Star Trek: Picard, Ke Huy Quan offers insights into American Born Chinese and a special appearance by the vocal harmony group Boyz II Men
S8 Ep. 238 - Jeff Daniels, Nate Burleson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guests Jeff Daniels and Nate Burleson.