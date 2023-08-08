The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 240
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 9 Aug 2023

Singer Janelle Monáe talks about her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Stephen cooks up a storm with chef Jamie Oliver. Plus, a special appearance by M Night Shyamalan and Samuel L. Jackson.

Episodes
Episodes

40 mins

S8 Ep. 241 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels

Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 240 - Janelle Monáe, Cooking With Jamie Oliver, M Night Shyamalan & Samuel L. Jackson

40 mins

S8 Ep. 239 - Sir Patrick Stewart, Ke Huy Quan, Boyz II Men

Sir Patrick Stewart talks about steps into the next chapter of Star Trek: Picard, Ke Huy Quan offers insights into American Born Chinese and a special appearance by the vocal harmony group Boyz II Men

40 mins

S8 Ep. 238 - Jeff Daniels, Nate Burleson

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guests Jeff Daniels and Nate Burleson.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 237 - Jennifer Hudson, Zosia Mamet

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he curates the frightening world of modern news and catches up with the multi-talented Jennifer Hudson, along with 'The Flight Attendant' star, Zosia Mamet.

Season 8