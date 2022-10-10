The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 24

Episodes
S8 Ep. 24 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 23 - Cate Blanchett, Domhnall Gleeson, First Drafts With Evie Colbert
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with actors Cate Blanchett and Domhnall Gleeson. Plus, First Drafts With Evie Colbert
S8 Ep. 22 - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Cody Keenan
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he engages in candid conversations with Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, plus former speechwriter to Barrack Obama, Cody Keenan.
S8 Ep. 21 - Maggie Haberman, Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out The News
Stephen Colbert sits down with journalist Maggie Haberman to discuss the biggest revelations in "Conidence Man", her new book about Donald Trump. Plus, Stephen Presents: Tooning Out The News.