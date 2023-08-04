The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 238

Episodes
S8 Ep. 238 - Jeff Daniels, Nate Burleson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guests Jeff Daniels and Nate Burleson.
S8 Ep. 237 - Jennifer Hudson, Zosia Mamet
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he curates the frightening world of modern news and catches up with the multi-talented Jennifer Hudson, along with 'The Flight Attendant' star, Zosia Mamet.
S8 Ep. 236 - Bruce Springsteen
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Bruce Springsteen including solo performance!
S8 Ep. 235 - Kerry Washington, Joe Walsh
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.