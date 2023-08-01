The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 235

Episodes
S8 Ep. 235 - Kerry Washington, Joe Walsh
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 234 - Jim Gaffigan, Jesse Williams, Raye Feat. 070 Shake
Guest comedian Jim Gaffigan announces his Dark Pale Tour dates, Jesse Williams joins a triangle in the romcom Your Place or Mine and British pop artist Raye performs with 070 Shake.
S8 Ep. 233 - Jonathan Karl, Bj Novak
Join Stephen Colbert as he compares notes with ABC News Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. Plus, the temp (BJ Novak) is here to discuss his directorial debut in the black comedy "Vengeance"
S8 Ep. 232 - Issa Rae, H.E.R
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Issa Rae. Plus, a performance by H.E.R
S8 Ep. 231 - John Krasinski, Sarah Polley
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with John Krasinski, who talks about his return to action in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3, and Sarah Polley discusses directing the drama Women Talking.