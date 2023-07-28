The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 233

Episodes
S8 Ep. 233 - Jonathan Karl, Bj Novak
Join Stephen Colbert as he compares notes with ABC News Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. Plus, the temp (BJ Novak) is here to discuss his directorial debut in the black comedy "Vengeance"
S8 Ep. 232 - Issa Rae, H.E.R
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Issa Rae. Plus, a performance by H.E.R
S8 Ep. 231 - John Krasinski, Sarah Polley
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with John Krasinski, who talks about his return to action in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3, and Sarah Polley discusses directing the drama Women Talking.
S8 Ep. 230 - Maggie Haberman, Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out The News
Stephen Colbert sits down with journalist Maggie Haberman to discuss the biggest revelations in "Conidence Man", her new book about Donald Trump. Plus, Stephen Presents: Tooning Out The News.