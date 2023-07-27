The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 232

Episodes
S8 Ep. 232 - Issa Rae, H.E.R
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Issa Rae. Plus, a performance by H.E.R
S8 Ep. 231 - John Krasinski, Sarah Polley
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with John Krasinski, who talks about his return to action in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3, and Sarah Polley discusses directing the drama Women Talking.
S8 Ep. 230 - Maggie Haberman, Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out The News
Stephen Colbert sits down with journalist Maggie Haberman to discuss the biggest revelations in "Conidence Man", her new book about Donald Trump. Plus, Stephen Presents: Tooning Out The News.
S8 Ep. 229 - Emily Blunt, George Saunders
Stephen invites Emily Blunt to discuss the epic journey across the Wild West in the series The English, and bestselling author George Saunders talks on his collection of short stories, Liberation Day.