The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 230

Episodes
S8 Ep. 230 - Maggie Haberman, Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out The News
Stephen Colbert sits down with journalist Maggie Haberman to discuss the biggest revelations in "Conidence Man", her new book about Donald Trump. Plus, Stephen Presents: Tooning Out The News.
S8 Ep. 229 - Emily Blunt, George Saunders
Stephen invites Emily Blunt to discuss the epic journey across the Wild West in the series The English, and bestselling author George Saunders talks on his collection of short stories, Liberation Day.
S8 Ep. 228 - Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, Betty Gilpin
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news with CBS Morning's co-anchors Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil. Plus, actress Betty Gilpin pays a visit.
S8 Ep. 227 - Rev. Al Sharpton, Jessica Williams
Stephen Colbert interviews civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and Jessica Williams discusses the dynamics in the seriocomedy about therapists, Shrinking.