The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 230
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 26 Jul 2023

Stephen Colbert sits down with journalist Maggie Haberman to discuss the biggest revelations in "Conidence Man", her new book about Donald Trump. Plus, Stephen Presents: Tooning Out The News.

S8 Ep. 230 - Maggie Haberman, Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out The News

Season 8