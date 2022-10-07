The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 23
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 8 Oct 2022Expires: in 6 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with actors Cate Blanchett and Domhnall Gleeson. Plus, First Drafts With Evie Colbert

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 23 - Cate Blanchett, Domhnall Gleeson, First Drafts With Evie Colbert

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 22 - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Cody Keenan

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he engages in candid conversations with Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, plus former speechwriter to Barrack Obama, Cody Keenan.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 21 - Maggie Haberman, Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out The News

Stephen Colbert sits down with journalist Maggie Haberman to discuss the biggest revelations in "Conidence Man", her new book about Donald Trump. Plus, Stephen Presents: Tooning Out The News.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 20 - Nancy Pelosi, Armando Iannucci

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 19 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Phil Rosenthal

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

Season 8