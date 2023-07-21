The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 228

Episodes
S8 Ep. 228 - Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, Betty Gilpin
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news with CBS Morning's co-anchors Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil. Plus, actress Betty Gilpin pays a visit.
S8 Ep. 227 - Rev. Al Sharpton, Jessica Williams
Stephen Colbert interviews civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and Jessica Williams discusses the dynamics in the seriocomedy about therapists, Shrinking.
S8 Ep. 226 - Nicolas Cage, Performance By Christine And The Queens
Nicolas Cage talks on playing Dracula in the film Renfield followed by a performance from French indie artist Christine and the Queens.
S8 Ep. 225 - Rebecca Ferguson, "Colbert Apologizes To Milwaukee"
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Rebecca Ferguson. Plus, "Colbert Apologizes to Milwaukee".