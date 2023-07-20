The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 227
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 21 Jul 2023

Stephen Colbert interviews civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and Jessica Williams discusses the dynamics in the seriocomedy about therapists, Shrinking.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 227 - Rev. Al Sharpton, Jessica Williams

Stephen Colbert interviews civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and Jessica Williams discusses the dynamics in the seriocomedy about therapists, Shrinking.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 226 - Nicolas Cage, Performance By Christine And The Queens

Nicolas Cage talks on playing Dracula in the film Renfield followed by a performance from French indie artist Christine and the Queens.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 225 - Rebecca Ferguson, "Colbert Apologizes To Milwaukee"

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Rebecca Ferguson. Plus, "Colbert Apologizes to Milwaukee".

40 mins

S8 Ep. 224 - Mariah Carey, Kumail Nanjiani

Tonight on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey takes "The Colbert Questionert" and Kumail Nanjiani discusses the true crime saga Welcome to Chippendales.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 223 - Harrison Ford, VIC Mensa

Join Stephen Colbert as he interviews Harrison Ford and goes through his two current projects, the western prequel series 1923 and the comedy series Shrinking. Also, rapper Vic Mensa performs.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 222 - Damian Lewis, Un Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Damian Lewis speaks about his traitorous role in A Spy Among Friends and U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has insights on the world stage.

Season 8