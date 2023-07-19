The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 226

Episodes
S8 Ep. 226 - Nicolas Cage, Performance By Christine And The Queens
Nicolas Cage talks on playing Dracula in the film Renfield followed by a performance from French indie artist Christine and the Queens.
S8 Ep. 225 - Rebecca Ferguson, "Colbert Apologizes To Milwaukee"
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Rebecca Ferguson. Plus, "Colbert Apologizes to Milwaukee".
S8 Ep. 224 - Mariah Carey, Kumail Nanjiani
Tonight on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey takes "The Colbert Questionert" and Kumail Nanjiani discusses the true crime saga Welcome to Chippendales.
S8 Ep. 223 - Harrison Ford, VIC Mensa
Join Stephen Colbert as he interviews Harrison Ford and goes through his two current projects, the western prequel series 1923 and the comedy series Shrinking. Also, rapper Vic Mensa performs.