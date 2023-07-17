The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 224
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 18 Jul 2023

Tonight on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey takes "The Colbert Questionert" and Kumail Nanjiani discusses the true crime saga Welcome to Chippendales.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 224 - Mariah Carey, Kumail Nanjiani

Tonight on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey takes "The Colbert Questionert" and Kumail Nanjiani discusses the true crime saga Welcome to Chippendales.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 223 - Harrison Ford, VIC Mensa

Join Stephen Colbert as he interviews Harrison Ford and goes through his two current projects, the western prequel series 1923 and the comedy series Shrinking. Also, rapper Vic Mensa performs.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 222 - Damian Lewis, Un Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Damian Lewis speaks about his traitorous role in A Spy Among Friends and U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has insights on the world stage.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 221 - Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, James Taylor

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert for a fun chat with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Hollywood heavyweights who bought Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. Then, James Taylor is back!

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 220 - Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Steven Spielberg, John Williams

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda talk about teaming up again for their comedy Moving On and more from Stephen's interview with Steven Spielberg and John Williams.

Season 8