The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 224

Episodes
S8 Ep. 224 - Mariah Carey, Kumail Nanjiani
Tonight on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey takes "The Colbert Questionert" and Kumail Nanjiani discusses the true crime saga Welcome to Chippendales.
S8 Ep. 223 - Harrison Ford, VIC Mensa
Join Stephen Colbert as he interviews Harrison Ford and goes through his two current projects, the western prequel series 1923 and the comedy series Shrinking. Also, rapper Vic Mensa performs.
S8 Ep. 222 - Damian Lewis, Un Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Damian Lewis speaks about his traitorous role in A Spy Among Friends and U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has insights on the world stage.
S8 Ep. 221 - Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, James Taylor
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert for a fun chat with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Hollywood heavyweights who bought Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. Then, James Taylor is back!