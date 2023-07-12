The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 221

Episodes
S8 Ep. 221 - Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, James Taylor
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert for a fun chat with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Hollywood heavyweights who bought Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. Then, James Taylor is back!
S8 Ep. 220 - Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Steven Spielberg, John Williams
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda talk about teaming up again for their comedy Moving On and more from Stephen's interview with Steven Spielberg and John Williams.
S8 Ep. 219 - Bob Woodward & Carl Bernstein, Bonnie Raitt
On the eve of Watergate's 50th anniversary, Stephen welcomes famed journalists Woodward and Bernstein as they draw comparisons between Nixon and Trump. Plus, blues-rock legend Bonnie Raitt performs.
S8 Ep. 218 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Quinta Brunson, Tom Papa
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Former First Lady Michelle Obama takes "The Colbert Questionert," Quinta Brunson talks on Abbott Elementary, and stand-up comedian Tom Papa performs.