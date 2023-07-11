The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 220

Episodes
S8 Ep. 220 - Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Steven Spielberg, John Williams
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda talk about teaming up again for their comedy Moving On and more from Stephen's interview with Steven Spielberg and John Williams.
S8 Ep. 219 - Bob Woodward & Carl Bernstein, Bonnie Raitt
On the eve of Watergate's 50th anniversary, Stephen welcomes famed journalists Woodward and Bernstein as they draw comparisons between Nixon and Trump. Plus, blues-rock legend Bonnie Raitt performs.
S8 Ep. 218 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Quinta Brunson, Tom Papa
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Former First Lady Michelle Obama takes "The Colbert Questionert," Quinta Brunson talks on Abbott Elementary, and stand-up comedian Tom Papa performs.
S8 Ep. 217 - Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Armando Iannucci, Dermot Kennedy
Join Stephen Colbert as he discusses the state of the union with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and catches up with Armando Iannucci prior to the season two launch of his space comedy Avenue 5.