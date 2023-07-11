The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 220
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 12 Jul 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda talk about teaming up again for their comedy Moving On and more from Stephen's interview with Steven Spielberg and John Williams.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 220 - Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Steven Spielberg, John Williams

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda talk about teaming up again for their comedy Moving On and more from Stephen's interview with Steven Spielberg and John Williams.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 219 - Bob Woodward & Carl Bernstein, Bonnie Raitt

On the eve of Watergate's 50th anniversary, Stephen welcomes famed journalists Woodward and Bernstein as they draw comparisons between Nixon and Trump. Plus, blues-rock legend Bonnie Raitt performs.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 218 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Quinta Brunson, Tom Papa

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Former First Lady Michelle Obama takes "The Colbert Questionert," Quinta Brunson talks on Abbott Elementary, and stand-up comedian Tom Papa performs.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 217 - Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Armando Iannucci, Dermot Kennedy

Join Stephen Colbert as he discusses the state of the union with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and catches up with Armando Iannucci prior to the season two launch of his space comedy Avenue 5.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 216 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Il), Karl Urban, Stephen Sanchez

The Januray 6th hearings are tonight's hot topic as Stephen interviews Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who is under fire from his own party. Then... Herogasm! Karl Urban on the crazy world of The Boys!

