The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 218
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 8 Jul 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Former First Lady Michelle Obama takes "The Colbert Questionert," Quinta Brunson talks on Abbott Elementary, and stand-up comedian Tom Papa performs.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 218 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Quinta Brunson, Tom Papa

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Former First Lady Michelle Obama takes "The Colbert Questionert," Quinta Brunson talks on Abbott Elementary, and stand-up comedian Tom Papa performs.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 217 - Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Armando Iannucci, Dermot Kennedy

Join Stephen Colbert as he discusses the state of the union with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and catches up with Armando Iannucci prior to the season two launch of his space comedy Avenue 5.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 216 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Il), Karl Urban, Stephen Sanchez

The Januray 6th hearings are tonight's hot topic as Stephen interviews Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who is under fire from his own party. Then... Herogasm! Karl Urban on the crazy world of The Boys!

40 mins

S8 Ep. 215 - Sen. Bernie Sanders, Big Thief T.

Stephen Colbert offers his cutting and satirical take on President Biden's State of the Union address, and welcomes Sen. Bernie Sanders as his guest, with a musical performance by Big Thief. T

40 mins

S8 Ep. 214 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Phil Rosenthal

Stephen Colbert asks Neil DeGrasse Tyson what on earth's been going on in the universe lately and why has he written a book about it" And while we're at it, could Somebody Feed Phil Rosenthal"

Season 8