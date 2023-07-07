The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 218

Episodes
S8 Ep. 218 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Quinta Brunson, Tom Papa
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Former First Lady Michelle Obama takes "The Colbert Questionert," Quinta Brunson talks on Abbott Elementary, and stand-up comedian Tom Papa performs.
S8 Ep. 217 - Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Armando Iannucci, Dermot Kennedy
Join Stephen Colbert as he discusses the state of the union with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and catches up with Armando Iannucci prior to the season two launch of his space comedy Avenue 5.
S8 Ep. 216 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Il), Karl Urban, Stephen Sanchez
The Januray 6th hearings are tonight's hot topic as Stephen interviews Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who is under fire from his own party. Then... Herogasm! Karl Urban on the crazy world of The Boys!
S8 Ep. 215 - Sen. Bernie Sanders, Big Thief T.
Stephen Colbert offers his cutting and satirical take on President Biden's State of the Union address, and welcomes Sen. Bernie Sanders as his guest, with a musical performance by Big Thief. T