The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 217

Episodes
S8 Ep. 217 - Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Armando Iannucci, Dermot Kennedy
Join Stephen Colbert as he discusses the state of the union with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and catches up with Armando Iannucci prior to the season two launch of his space comedy Avenue 5.
S8 Ep. 216 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Il), Karl Urban, Stephen Sanchez
The Januray 6th hearings are tonight's hot topic as Stephen interviews Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who is under fire from his own party. Then... Herogasm! Karl Urban on the crazy world of The Boys!
S8 Ep. 215 - Sen. Bernie Sanders, Big Thief T.
Stephen Colbert offers his cutting and satirical take on President Biden's State of the Union address, and welcomes Sen. Bernie Sanders as his guest, with a musical performance by Big Thief. T
S8 Ep. 214 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Phil Rosenthal
Stephen Colbert asks Neil DeGrasse Tyson what on earth's been going on in the universe lately and why has he written a book about it" And while we're at it, could Somebody Feed Phil Rosenthal"