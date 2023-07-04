The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 215

Episodes
S8 Ep. 215 - Sen. Bernie Sanders, Big Thief T.
Stephen Colbert offers his cutting and satirical take on President Biden's State of the Union address, and welcomes Sen. Bernie Sanders as his guest, with a musical performance by Big Thief. T
S8 Ep. 214 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Phil Rosenthal
Stephen Colbert asks Neil DeGrasse Tyson what on earth's been going on in the universe lately and why has he written a book about it" And while we're at it, could Somebody Feed Phil Rosenthal"
S8 Ep. 213 - Hugh Grant, Sean Hayes
Hugh Grant discusses his role in the epic adventure quest Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Sean Hayes talks on playing the edgy pianist in Broadway's Good Night, Oscar.
S8 Ep. 212 - Billy Eichner, Samantha Power
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Billy Eichner and USAID Adminsirator Samantha Power.