The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 214
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 4 Jul 2023

Stephen Colbert asks Neil DeGrasse Tyson what on earth's been going on in the universe lately and why has he written a book about it" And while we're at it, could Somebody Feed Phil Rosenthal"

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 214 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Phil Rosenthal

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 213 - Hugh Grant, Sean Hayes

Hugh Grant discusses his role in the epic adventure quest Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Sean Hayes talks on playing the edgy pianist in Broadway's Good Night, Oscar.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 212 - Billy Eichner, Samantha Power

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Billy Eichner and USAID Adminsirator Samantha Power.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 211 - Steve Carell, Phoenix

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news headlines and catches up with Steve Carell, before French indie rockers Phoenix perform music from their new album.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 210 - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz

Stephen Colbert welcomes Senator Elizabeth Warren back to The Late Show to discuss the mid-term elections. Plus, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on energy policy and Russian nuclear threats.

Season 8