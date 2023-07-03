The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 214

Episodes
S8 Ep. 214 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Phil Rosenthal
Stephen Colbert asks Neil DeGrasse Tyson what on earth's been going on in the universe lately and why has he written a book about it" And while we're at it, could Somebody Feed Phil Rosenthal"
S8 Ep. 213 - Hugh Grant, Sean Hayes
Hugh Grant discusses his role in the epic adventure quest Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Sean Hayes talks on playing the edgy pianist in Broadway's Good Night, Oscar.
S8 Ep. 212 - Billy Eichner, Samantha Power
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Billy Eichner and USAID Adminsirator Samantha Power.
S8 Ep. 211 - Steve Carell, Phoenix
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news headlines and catches up with Steve Carell, before French indie rockers Phoenix perform music from their new album.