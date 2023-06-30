The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 213

Episodes
S8 Ep. 213 - Hugh Grant, Sean Hayes
Hugh Grant discusses his role in the epic adventure quest Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Sean Hayes talks on playing the edgy pianist in Broadway's Good Night, Oscar.
S8 Ep. 212 - Billy Eichner, Samantha Power
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Billy Eichner and USAID Adminsirator Samantha Power.
S8 Ep. 211 - Steve Carell, Phoenix
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news headlines and catches up with Steve Carell, before French indie rockers Phoenix perform music from their new album.
S8 Ep. 210 - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz
Stephen Colbert welcomes Senator Elizabeth Warren back to The Late Show to discuss the mid-term elections. Plus, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on energy policy and Russian nuclear threats.