The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 211

Episodes
S8 Ep. 211 - Steve Carell, Phoenix
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news headlines and catches up with Steve Carell, before French indie rockers Phoenix perform music from their new album.
S8 Ep. 210 - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz
Stephen Colbert welcomes Senator Elizabeth Warren back to The Late Show to discuss the mid-term elections. Plus, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on energy policy and Russian nuclear threats.
S8 Ep. 209 - John Oliver, Performance By The Broadway Cast Of “the Lion King”
Stephen welcomes old chum John Oliver back to the show before announcing People's Sexiest Man Alive (probably not John Oliver). Plus, a 25th Anniversary performance by "The Lion King"s Broadway cast.
S8 Ep. 208 - Michael Shannon, Tig Notaro
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest trending news updaes and catches up with 'George & Tammy' star Michael Shannon, plus comedian and pickleballer Tig Notaro.