The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 210
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 28 Jun 2023

Stephen Colbert welcomes Senator Elizabeth Warren back to The Late Show to discuss the mid-term elections. Plus, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on energy policy and Russian nuclear threats.

Episodes
ExtrasArticles

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 210 - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz

Stephen Colbert welcomes Senator Elizabeth Warren back to The Late Show to discuss the mid-term elections. Plus, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on energy policy and Russian nuclear threats.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 209 - John Oliver, Performance By The Broadway Cast Of “the Lion King”

Stephen welcomes old chum John Oliver back to the show before announcing People's Sexiest Man Alive (probably not John Oliver). Plus, a 25th Anniversary performance by "The Lion King"s Broadway cast.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 208 - Michael Shannon, Tig Notaro

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest trending news updaes and catches up with 'George & Tammy' star Michael Shannon, plus comedian and pickleballer Tig Notaro.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 207 - Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan & Dierks Bentley

Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup"

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 206 - Steven Spielberg And John Williams

Join Stephen Colbert as his special guests Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams look back on their long and successful artistic relationship, especially in Oscar nominated The Fabelmans.

Season 8