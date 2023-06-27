The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 210

Episodes
S8 Ep. 210 - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz
Stephen Colbert welcomes Senator Elizabeth Warren back to The Late Show to discuss the mid-term elections. Plus, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on energy policy and Russian nuclear threats.
S8 Ep. 209 - John Oliver, Performance By The Broadway Cast Of “the Lion King”
Stephen welcomes old chum John Oliver back to the show before announcing People's Sexiest Man Alive (probably not John Oliver). Plus, a 25th Anniversary performance by "The Lion King"s Broadway cast.
S8 Ep. 208 - Michael Shannon, Tig Notaro
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest trending news updaes and catches up with 'George & Tammy' star Michael Shannon, plus comedian and pickleballer Tig Notaro.
S8 Ep. 207 - Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan & Dierks Bentley
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup"