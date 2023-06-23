The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 208

Episodes
S8 Ep. 208 - Michael Shannon, Tig Notaro
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest trending news updaes and catches up with 'George & Tammy' star Michael Shannon, plus comedian and pickleballer Tig Notaro.
S8 Ep. 207 - Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan & Dierks Bentley
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup"
S8 Ep. 206 - Steven Spielberg And John Williams
Join Stephen Colbert as his special guests Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams look back on their long and successful artistic relationship, especially in Oscar nominated The Fabelmans.
S8 Ep. 205 - Wanda Sykes, Ronan Farrow
Stephen Colbert gives Wanda Sykes a warm welcome as season 2 of her comedy series "The Upshaws" drops. Plus, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist Ronan Farrow talks about his life and work.