The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 208
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 24 Jun 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest trending news updaes and catches up with 'George & Tammy' star Michael Shannon, plus comedian and pickleballer Tig Notaro.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 208 - Michael Shannon, Tig Notaro

40 mins

S8 Ep. 207 - Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan & Dierks Bentley

Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup"

40 mins

S8 Ep. 206 - Steven Spielberg And John Williams

Join Stephen Colbert as his special guests Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams look back on their long and successful artistic relationship, especially in Oscar nominated The Fabelmans.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 205 - Wanda Sykes, Ronan Farrow

Stephen Colbert gives Wanda Sykes a warm welcome as season 2 of her comedy series "The Upshaws" drops. Plus, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist Ronan Farrow talks about his life and work.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 204 - Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Ina Garten

Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg returns to The Late Show to discuss the political landscape with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Stephen gets some cooking tips from the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten

Season 8