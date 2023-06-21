The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 206

Episodes
S8 Ep. 206 - Steven Spielberg And John Williams
Join Stephen Colbert as his special guests Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams look back on their long and successful artistic relationship, especially in Oscar nominated The Fabelmans.
S8 Ep. 205 - Wanda Sykes, Ronan Farrow
Stephen Colbert gives Wanda Sykes a warm welcome as season 2 of her comedy series "The Upshaws" drops. Plus, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist Ronan Farrow talks about his life and work.
S8 Ep. 204 - Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Ina Garten
Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg returns to The Late Show to discuss the political landscape with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Stephen gets some cooking tips from the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten
S8 Ep. 203 - Heidi Klum, Ibram X. Kendi
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with his guests, supermodel Heidi Klum, plus historian and anti-racism scholar Ibram X. Kendi.