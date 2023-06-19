The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 204
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 20 Jun 2023

Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg returns to The Late Show to discuss the political landscape with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Stephen gets some cooking tips from the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten

S8 Ep. 203 - Heidi Klum, Ibram X. Kendi

Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with his guests, supermodel Heidi Klum, plus historian and anti-racism scholar Ibram X. Kendi.

S8 Ep. 202 - Danai Gurira, Jeremy Pope, Performance By Ingrid Andress

Danai Gurira of the Wakanda Forever sequel talks about her Walking Dead spinoff, Jeremy Pope tells a gay Marine's story in The Inspection and country music artist Ingrid Andress performs.

S8 Ep. 201 - Justice Stephen Breyer

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Justice Stephen Breyer. Plus, a stand up performance by Chris Turner.

S8 Ep. 200 - Sandra Bullock Takes “the Colbert Questionert”, Hannah Gadsby, Performance By Buffalo Nichols

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

Season 8