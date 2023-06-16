The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 203

Episodes
S8 Ep. 203 - Heidi Klum, Ibram X. Kendi
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with his guests, supermodel Heidi Klum, plus historian and anti-racism scholar Ibram X. Kendi.
S8 Ep. 202 - Danai Gurira, Jeremy Pope, Performance By Ingrid Andress
Danai Gurira of the Wakanda Forever sequel talks about her Walking Dead spinoff, Jeremy Pope tells a gay Marine's story in The Inspection and country music artist Ingrid Andress performs.
S8 Ep. 201 - Justice Stephen Breyer
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Justice Stephen Breyer. Plus, a stand up performance by Chris Turner.
S8 Ep. 200 - Sandra Bullock Takes “the Colbert Questionert”, Hannah Gadsby, Performance By Buffalo Nichols
