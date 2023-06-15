The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 202

Episodes
S8 Ep. 202 - Danai Gurira, Jeremy Pope, Performance By Ingrid Andress
Danai Gurira of the Wakanda Forever sequel talks about her Walking Dead spinoff, Jeremy Pope tells a gay Marine's story in The Inspection and country music artist Ingrid Andress performs.
S8 Ep. 201 - Justice Stephen Breyer
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Justice Stephen Breyer. Plus, a stand up performance by Chris Turner.
S8 Ep. 200 - Sandra Bullock Takes “the Colbert Questionert”, Hannah Gadsby, Performance By Buffalo Nichols
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 199 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward
Samuel L. Jackson is back on Broadway in 'The Piano Lesson' and talking about the series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'. CNN's international correspondent Clarissa Ward shares her analysis of Putin.