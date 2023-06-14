The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 201
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 15 Jun 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Justice Stephen Breyer. Plus, a stand up performance by Chris Turner.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 201 - Justice Stephen Breyer

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Justice Stephen Breyer. Plus, a stand up performance by Chris Turner.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 200 - Sandra Bullock Takes “the Colbert Questionert”, Hannah Gadsby, Performance By Buffalo Nichols

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 199 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward

Samuel L. Jackson is back on Broadway in 'The Piano Lesson' and talking about the series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'. CNN's international correspondent Clarissa Ward shares her analysis of Putin.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 198 - Audie Cornish, Elle King, Tom Hanks

Stephen interviews journalist Audie Cornish, who has signed on as an anchor and correspondent for CNN+. Tom Hanks promotes A Man Called Otto, shares a signature cocktail recipe, his best advice and the joys of playing grumpy characters.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 197 - Josh Groban Sheryl Lee Ralph Special Appearance By Laura Benanti

Josh Groban discusses playing the title character in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and Sheryl Lee Ralph talks about her role in the award winning comedy Abbott Elementary.

