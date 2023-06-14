The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 201

Episodes
S8 Ep. 201 - Justice Stephen Breyer
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Justice Stephen Breyer. Plus, a stand up performance by Chris Turner.
S8 Ep. 200 - Sandra Bullock Takes “the Colbert Questionert”, Hannah Gadsby, Performance By Buffalo Nichols
S8 Ep. 199 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward
Samuel L. Jackson is back on Broadway in 'The Piano Lesson' and talking about the series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'. CNN's international correspondent Clarissa Ward shares her analysis of Putin.
S8 Ep. 198 - Audie Cornish, Elle King, Tom Hanks
Stephen interviews journalist Audie Cornish, who has signed on as an anchor and correspondent for CNN+. Tom Hanks promotes A Man Called Otto, shares a signature cocktail recipe, his best advice and the joys of playing grumpy characters.