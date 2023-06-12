The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 199
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 13 Jun 2023

Samuel L. Jackson is back on Broadway in 'The Piano Lesson' and talking about the series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'. CNN's international correspondent Clarissa Ward shares her analysis of Putin.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 199 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 198 - Audie Cornish, Elle King, Tom Hanks

Stephen interviews journalist Audie Cornish, who has signed on as an anchor and correspondent for CNN+. Tom Hanks promotes A Man Called Otto, shares a signature cocktail recipe, his best advice and the joys of playing grumpy characters.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 197 - Josh Groban Sheryl Lee Ralph Special Appearance By Laura Benanti

Josh Groban discusses playing the title character in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and Sheryl Lee Ralph talks about her role in the award winning comedy Abbott Elementary.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 196 - Shaquille O’neal, Mayim Bialik

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is joined by NBA Hall-of-Famer, chicken salesman and now Oscar-winner Shaquille O'Neal. Plus, Big Bang star Mayim Bialik is here.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 195 - Lin-Manuel Miranda & John Kander, The Broadway Cast Of New York, New York

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

