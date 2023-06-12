The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 199

Episodes
S8 Ep. 199 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward
Samuel L. Jackson is back on Broadway in 'The Piano Lesson' and talking about the series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'. CNN's international correspondent Clarissa Ward shares her analysis of Putin.
S8 Ep. 198 - Audie Cornish, Elle King, Tom Hanks
Stephen interviews journalist Audie Cornish, who has signed on as an anchor and correspondent for CNN+. Tom Hanks promotes A Man Called Otto, shares a signature cocktail recipe, his best advice and the joys of playing grumpy characters.
S8 Ep. 197 - Josh Groban Sheryl Lee Ralph Special Appearance By Laura Benanti
Josh Groban discusses playing the title character in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and Sheryl Lee Ralph talks about her role in the award winning comedy Abbott Elementary.
S8 Ep. 196 - Shaquille O’neal, Mayim Bialik
The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is joined by NBA Hall-of-Famer, chicken salesman and now Oscar-winner Shaquille O'Neal. Plus, Big Bang star Mayim Bialik is here.