The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 197

Episodes
S8 Ep. 197 - Josh Groban Sheryl Lee Ralph Special Appearance By Laura Benanti
Josh Groban discusses playing the title character in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and Sheryl Lee Ralph talks about her role in the award winning comedy Abbott Elementary.
S8 Ep. 196 - Shaquille O’neal, Mayim Bialik
The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is joined by NBA Hall-of-Famer, chicken salesman and now Oscar-winner Shaquille O'Neal. Plus, Big Bang star Mayim Bialik is here.
S8 Ep. 195 - Lin-Manuel Miranda & John Kander, The Broadway Cast Of New York, New York
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 194 - Janelle Monáe, Cooking With Jamie Oliver, M Night Shyamalan & Samuel L. Jackson
Singer Janelle Moáne talks about her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Stephen cooks up a storm with chef Jamie Oliver. Plus, a special appearance by M Night Shyamalan and Samuel L. Jackson.