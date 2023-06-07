The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 196

Episodes
S8 Ep. 196 - Shaquille O’neal, Mayim Bialik
The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is joined by NBA Hall-of-Famer, chicken salesman and now Oscar-winner Shaquille O'Neal. Plus, Big Bang star Mayim Bialik is here.
S8 Ep. 195 - Lin-Manuel Miranda & John Kander, The Broadway Cast Of New York, New York
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 194 - Janelle Monáe, Cooking With Jamie Oliver, M Night Shyamalan & Samuel L. Jackson
Singer Janelle Moáne talks about her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Stephen cooks up a storm with chef Jamie Oliver. Plus, a special appearance by M Night Shyamalan and Samuel L. Jackson.
S8 Ep. 193 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels
Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.
S8 Ep. 192 - Brett Goldstein, Amanda Warren
Stephen interviews one of the creators and executive producers of the comedy Shrinking, and star of Ted Lasso,Brett Goldstein. Plus Amanda Warren gives an insider's look at East New York.