The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 194

S8 Ep. 194 - Janelle Monáe, Cooking With Jamie Oliver, M Night Shyamalan & Samuel L. Jackson
Singer Janelle Moáne talks about her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Stephen cooks up a storm with chef Jamie Oliver. Plus, a special appearance by M Night Shyamalan and Samuel L. Jackson.
S8 Ep. 193 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels
Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.
S8 Ep. 192 - Brett Goldstein, Amanda Warren
Stephen interviews one of the creators and executive producers of the comedy Shrinking, and star of Ted Lasso,Brett Goldstein. Plus Amanda Warren gives an insider's look at East New York.
S8 Ep. 191 - Nick Kroll, Rep. Jim Himes, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with History of the World Part II's Nick Kroll, Representative Jim Himes, and the writer/directors Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All At Once.