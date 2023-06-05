The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 194
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 6 Jun 2023

Singer Janelle Moáne talks about her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Stephen cooks up a storm with chef Jamie Oliver. Plus, a special appearance by M Night Shyamalan and Samuel L. Jackson.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 194 - Janelle Monáe, Cooking With Jamie Oliver, M Night Shyamalan & Samuel L. Jackson

40 mins

S8 Ep. 193 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels

Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 192 - Brett Goldstein, Amanda Warren

Stephen interviews one of the creators and executive producers of the comedy Shrinking, and star of Ted Lasso,Brett Goldstein. Plus Amanda Warren gives an insider's look at East New York.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 191 - Nick Kroll, Rep. Jim Himes, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with History of the World Part II's Nick Kroll, Representative Jim Himes, and the writer/directors Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 190 - The Late Show Presents… "Red, White, & Greenland! Stephen Cold-Bear Is Lost In Space Force"

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

