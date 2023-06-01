The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 192
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 2 Jun 2023

Stephen interviews one of the creators and executive producers of the comedy Shrinking, and star of Ted Lasso,Brett Goldstein. Plus Amanda Warren gives an insider's look at East New York.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 192 - Brett Goldstein, Amanda Warren

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 191 - Nick Kroll, Rep. Jim Himes, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with History of the World Part II's Nick Kroll, Representative Jim Himes, and the writer/directors Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 190 - The Late Show Presents… "Red, White, & Greenland! Stephen Cold-Bear Is Lost In Space Force"

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 189 - The Cast Of “succession”

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with the cast of the HBO series "Succession": Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen & J. Smith-Cameron

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 188 - John Lithgow, Wendell Pierce

Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the news and chats with a busier than ever John Lithgow. Then, Wendell Pierce talks about hitting Broadway as Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman".

Season 8