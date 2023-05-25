The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 187

Episodes
S8 Ep. 187 - Shania Twain, Ayo Edebiri
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as his guest Shania Twain shares about Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and Ayo Edebiri talks on the kitchen dramedy The Bear.
S8 Ep. 186 - Sigourney Weaver, Zeeko Zaki
Tune in to The Late Show for a White House Online Coup, plus Stephen Colbert talks "Alien" and "Avatar" with Sigourney Weaver, and plus "FBI" star Zeeko Zaki drops by for a chat.
S8 Ep. 185 - Sally Field, Maria Ressa
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 184 - James Marsden, Performance By Joy Oladokun, Nicolas Cage Takes The “colbert Questionert”
Stephen Colbert is joined by James Marsden talking about his comedy series Jury Duty. Pop singer Joy Oladokun performs and Nicolas Cage takes the "Colbert Questionert".