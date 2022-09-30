The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 18

Episodes
S8 Ep. 18 - George Clooney, Alex G
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 17 - Anderson Cooper, Sosie Bacon
Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with the always cool George Clooney. Then, Alex G performs music from his new album "God Save The Animals".
S8 Ep. 16 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 15 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.