The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 179

Episodes
S8 Ep. 179 - Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, Kal Penn, Performance By Big Thief
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, takes "The Colbert Questionert", followed by Kal Penn tackling questions in the series Getting Warmer, and the indie rock band Big Thief.
S8 Ep. 178 - Elizabeth Olsen, Jena Friedman
Stephen Colbert guest Elizabeth Olsen talks about the true crime series Love and Death and Jena Friedman tells what inspired the title of her new book Not Funny.
S8 Ep. 177 - Brian Cox, Keri Russell
Join Stephen Colbert and guest Brian Cox talking on the final season of the epic family saga Succession and Keri Russell discusses the political drama The Diplomat.
S8 Ep. 176 - Vice President Kamala Harris, Carrie Coon
Vice President Kamala Harris sits for an exclusive interview with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Carrie Coon chats about her starring role in the true crime thriller Boston Strangler.