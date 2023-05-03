The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 171

Episodes
S8 Ep. 171 - Josh Groban Sheryl Lee Ralph Special Appearance By Laura Benanti
Stephen Colbert guests are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, star of the ambitious spy movie Citadel and the star of stage and screen, the legendary Chita Rivera promotes her memoir.
S8 Ep. 170 - James Marsden, Performance By Joy Oladokun, Nicolas Cage Takes The “colbert Questionert”
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 169 - Nicolas Cage, Performance By Christine And The Queens
Nicolas Cage talks on playing Dracula in the film Renfield followed by a performance from French indie artist Christine and the Queens.
S8 Ep. 168 - Prince Harry: The Duke Of Sussex
An exclusive late night guest appearance with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, discussing his memoir Spare.