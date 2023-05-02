The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 170

Episodes
S8 Ep. 170 - James Marsden, Performance By Joy Oladokun, Nicolas Cage Takes The “colbert Questionert”
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 169 - Nicolas Cage, Performance By Christine And The Queens
Nicolas Cage talks on playing Dracula in the film Renfield followed by a performance from French indie artist Christine and the Queens.
S8 Ep. 168 - Prince Harry: The Duke Of Sussex
An exclusive late night guest appearance with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, discussing his memoir Spare.
S8 Ep. 167 - Jennifer Garner, Rep. Katie Porter, “rescue Dog Rescue” With Jennifer Garner
Guesting are U.S. Representative Katie Porter, Jennifer Garner discusses the high-stakes drama The Last Thing He Told Me and helps with "Rescue Dog Rescue."