The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 168

Episodes
S8 Ep. 168 - Prince Harry: The Duke Of Sussex
An exclusive late night guest appearance with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, discussing his memoir Spare.
S8 Ep. 167 - Jennifer Garner, Rep. Katie Porter, “rescue Dog Rescue” With Jennifer Garner
Guesting are U.S. Representative Katie Porter, Jennifer Garner discusses the high-stakes drama The Last Thing He Told Me and helps with "Rescue Dog Rescue."
S8 Ep. 166 - Brooke Shields, Clint Smith, Performance By Weyes Blood
Brooke Shields discusses her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, and New York Times best selling author Clint Smith promotes his new book Above Ground. Weyes Blood performs soft rock music.
S8 Ep. 165 - Mary J. Blige, Alison Roman
Guest Grammy winning Mary J. Blige converses with celebrity friends in The Wine Down and a cooking demo of a viral recipe from Alison Roman.