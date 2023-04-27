The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 167

Episodes
S8 Ep. 167 - Jennifer Garner, Rep. Katie Porter, “rescue Dog Rescue” With Jennifer Garner
Guesting are U.S. Representative Katie Porter, Jennifer Garner discusses the high-stakes drama The Last Thing He Told Me and helps with "Rescue Dog Rescue."
S8 Ep. 166 - Brooke Shields, Clint Smith, Performance By Weyes Blood
Brooke Shields discusses her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, and New York Times best selling author Clint Smith promotes his new book Above Ground. Weyes Blood performs soft rock music.
S8 Ep. 165 - Mary J. Blige, Alison Roman
Guest Grammy winning Mary J. Blige converses with celebrity friends in The Wine Down and a cooking demo of a viral recipe from Alison Roman.
S8 Ep. 164 - Stephen A. Smith, Dylan McDermott, Davido, The Cast Of Ted Lasso
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.