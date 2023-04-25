The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 165

Episodes
S8 Ep. 165 - Mary J. Blige, Alison Roman
Guest Grammy winning Mary J. Blige converses with celebrity friends in The Wine Down and a cooking demo of a viral recipe from Alison Roman.
S8 Ep. 164 - Stephen A. Smith, Dylan McDermott, Davido, The Cast Of Ted Lasso
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 163 - Rachel Weisz, Cooking Demo With Danny Trejo
Stephen Colbert is joined by Rachel Weisz to discuss playing twins in the series Dead Ringers, followed by a cooking demo with Danny Trejo.
S8 Ep. 162 - Elizabeth Olsen, Jena Friedman
