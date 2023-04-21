The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 163
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 22 Apr 2023Expires: in 7 days

Stephen Colbert is joined by Rachel Weisz to discuss playing twins in the series Dead Ringers, followed by a cooking demo with Danny Trejo.

Episodes
ExtrasArticles

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 163 - Rachel Weisz, Cooking Demo With Danny Trejo

Stephen Colbert is joined by Rachel Weisz to discuss playing twins in the series Dead Ringers, followed by a cooking demo with Danny Trejo.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 162 - Elizabeth Olsen, Jena Friedman

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 161 - Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux, Performance By The Walkmen

Stephen Colbert is joined by Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux to discuss the political satire White House Plumbers.The indie rock band The Walkmen perform.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 160 - Josh Groban, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 159 - Lin-Manuel Miranda & John Kander, The Broadway Cast Of New York, New York

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

Season 8