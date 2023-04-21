The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 163

Episodes
S8 Ep. 163 - Rachel Weisz, Cooking Demo With Danny Trejo
Stephen Colbert is joined by Rachel Weisz to discuss playing twins in the series Dead Ringers, followed by a cooking demo with Danny Trejo.
S8 Ep. 162 - Elizabeth Olsen, Jena Friedman
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 161 - Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux, Performance By The Walkmen
Stephen Colbert is joined by Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux to discuss the political satire White House Plumbers.The indie rock band The Walkmen perform.
S8 Ep. 160 - Josh Groban, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.