The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 158
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 15 Apr 2023Expires: in 7 days

Nicolas Cage talks on playing Dracula in the film Renfield followed by a performance from French indie artist Christine and the Queens.

Episodes
ExtrasArticles

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 158 - Nicolas Cage, Performance By Christine And The Queens

Nicolas Cage talks on playing Dracula in the film Renfield followed by a performance from French indie artist Christine and the Queens.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 157 - Steven Yeun, Joan Baez

Steven Yeun talks how road rage inspired the dark comedy series Beef and legendary folk singer Joan Baez guests.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 156 - Jennifer Garner, Rep. Katie Porter, “rescue Dog Rescue” With Jennifer Garner

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 155 - Brian Cox, Keri Russell

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 154 - James Taylor, Eva Longoria

Stephen Colbert enjoys an interview with and performance by James Taylor, and Eva Longoria talks about her directorial debut in the bio-drama Flamin' Hot.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S8 Ep. 153 - Hugh Grant, Sean Hayes

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

Season 8