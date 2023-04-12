The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 156

Episodes
S8 Ep. 156 - Jennifer Garner, Rep. Katie Porter, “rescue Dog Rescue” With Jennifer Garner
S8 Ep. 155 - Brian Cox, Keri Russell
S8 Ep. 154 - James Taylor, Eva Longoria
Stephen Colbert enjoys an interview with and performance by James Taylor, and Eva Longoria talks about her directorial debut in the bio-drama Flamin' Hot.
S8 Ep. 153 - Hugh Grant, Sean Hayes
