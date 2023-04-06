The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 152

Episodes
S8 Ep. 152 - The Nasa’s Artemis II Mission: Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch & Jeremy Hansen; Jod
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 151 - Lin-Manuel Miranda & John Kander, The Broadway Cast Of New York, New York
S8 Ep. 150 - Stephen A. Smith, Dylan McDermott, Davido, The Cast Of Ted Lasso
S8 Ep. 149 - Vice President Kamala Harris, Carrie Coon
Vice President Kamala Harris sits for an exclusive interview with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Carrie Coon chats about her starring role in the true crime thriller Boston Strangler.