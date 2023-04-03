The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 149

Episodes
S8 Ep. 149 - Vice President Kamala Harris, Carrie Coon
Vice President Kamala Harris sits for an exclusive interview with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Carrie Coon chats about her starring role in the true crime thriller Boston Strangler.
S8 Ep. 148 - Brooke Shields, Clint Smith, Performance By Weyes Blood
Brooke Shields discusses her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, and New York Times best selling author Clint Smith promotes his new book Above Ground. Weyes Blood performs soft rock music.
S8 Ep. 147 - Taron Egerton, Jay Chandrasekhar, First Drafts With Evie Colbert
Taron Egerton discusses the challenges in Tetris and Jay Chandrasekhar sets up the feud in the comedy Quasi.
S8 Ep. 146 - Mary J. Blige, Alison Roman
Guest Grammy winning Mary J. Blige converses with celebrity friends in The Wine Down and a cooking demo of a viral recipe from Alison Roman.