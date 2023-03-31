The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 148

Episodes
S8 Ep. 148 - Brooke Shields, Clint Smith, Performance By Weyes Blood
Brooke Shields discusses her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, and New York Times best selling author Clint Smith promotes his new book Above Ground. Weyes Blood performs soft rock music.
S8 Ep. 147 - Taron Egerton, Jay Chandrasekhar, First Drafts With Evie Colbert
Taron Egerton discusses the challenges in Tetris and Jay Chandrasekhar sets up the feud in the comedy Quasi.
S8 Ep. 146 - Mary J. Blige, Alison Roman
Guest Grammy winning Mary J. Blige converses with celebrity friends in The Wine Down and a cooking demo of a viral recipe from Alison Roman.
S8 Ep. 145 - Hugh Grant, Sean Hayes
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.