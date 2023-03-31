The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 148
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 1 Apr 2023Expires: in 7 days

Brooke Shields discusses her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, and New York Times best selling author Clint Smith promotes his new book Above Ground. Weyes Blood performs soft rock music.

Episodes
Episodes

40 mins

S8 Ep. 148 - Brooke Shields, Clint Smith, Performance By Weyes Blood

40 mins

S8 Ep. 147 - Taron Egerton, Jay Chandrasekhar, First Drafts With Evie Colbert

Taron Egerton discusses the challenges in Tetris and Jay Chandrasekhar sets up the feud in the comedy Quasi.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 146 - Mary J. Blige, Alison Roman

Guest Grammy winning Mary J. Blige converses with celebrity friends in The Wine Down and a cooking demo of a viral recipe from Alison Roman.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 145 - Hugh Grant, Sean Hayes

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 144 - Rege-Jean Page, Skylar Astin, Performance By John Mayer

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert with Rege-Jean Page of the fantasy adventure Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Skylar Astin from So Help Me Todd and rock & soul music from John Mayer.

Season 8