The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 146

Episodes
S8 Ep. 146 - Mary J. Blige, Alison Roman
Guest Grammy winning Mary J. Blige converses with celebrity friends in The Wine Down and a cooking demo of a viral recipe from Alison Roman.
S8 Ep. 145 - Hugh Grant, Sean Hayes
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 144 - Rege-Jean Page, Skylar Astin, Performance By John Mayer
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert with Rege-Jean Page of the fantasy adventure Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Skylar Astin from So Help Me Todd and rock & soul music from John Mayer.