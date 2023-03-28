The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 145

Episodes
S8 Ep. 145 - Hugh Grant, Sean Hayes
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 144 - Rege-Jean Page, Skylar Astin, Performance By John Mayer
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert with Rege-Jean Page of the fantasy adventure Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Skylar Astin from So Help Me Todd and rock & soul music from John Mayer.
S8 Ep. 142 - Christina Ricci, Jen Psaki. Performance By Robert Glasper Feat. Yebba
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert with Christina Ricci of the buzzy survival drama Yellowjackets, former Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and jazz pianist Robert Glasper who performs with Yebba.