The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 142

Episodes
S8 Ep. 142 - Christina Ricci, Jen Psaki. Performance By Robert Glasper Feat. Yebba
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert with Christina Ricci of the buzzy survival drama Yellowjackets, former Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and jazz pianist Robert Glasper who performs with Yebba.
S8 Ep. 141 - Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Steven Spielberg, John Williams
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda talk about teaming up again for their comedy Moving On and more from Stephen&apos;s interview with Steven Spielberg and John Williams.
S8 Ep. 140 - Steven Spielberg And John Williams
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 139 - Nick Kroll, Rep. Jim Himes, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Stephen chats with History of the World Part II&apos;s Nick Kroll and Representative Jim Himes. Plus, Everything Everywhere All At Once creators Daniel Kwan &amp; Daniel Scheinert make a special show opener!