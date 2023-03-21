The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 140
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 22 Mar 2023Expires: in 7 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 140 - Steven Spielberg And John Williams

S8 Ep. 140 - Steven Spielberg And John Williams

40 mins

S8 Ep. 139 - Nick Kroll, Rep. Jim Himes, Daniel Kwan &amp; Daniel Scheinert

Stephen chats with History of the World Part II&amp;apos;s Nick Kroll and Representative Jim Himes. Plus, Everything Everywhere All At Once creators Daniel Kwan &amp;amp; Daniel Scheinert make a special show opener!

40 mins

S8 Ep. 138 - Jim Gaffigan, Jesse Williams, Raye Featuring 070 Shake

S8 Ep. 138 - Jim Gaffigan, Jesse Williams, Raye Featuring 070 Shake

40 mins

S8 Ep. 137 - Vice President Kamala Harris, Carrie Coon

Vice President Kamala Harris sits for an exclusive interview with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Carrie Coon chats about her starring role in the true crime thriller Boston Strangler.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 136 - Rege-Jean Page, Skylar Astin, Performance By John Mayer

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert with Rege-Jean Page of the fantasy adventure Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Canadian comedian Mae Martin and rock &amp;amp; soul music from John Mayer.

Season 8