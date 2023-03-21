The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 140

Episodes
S8 Ep. 140 - Steven Spielberg And John Williams
S8 Ep. 139 - Nick Kroll, Rep. Jim Himes, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Stephen chats with History of the World Part II&apos;s Nick Kroll and Representative Jim Himes. Plus, Everything Everywhere All At Once creators Daniel Kwan &amp; Daniel Scheinert make a special show opener!
S8 Ep. 138 - Jim Gaffigan, Jesse Williams, Raye Featuring 070 Shake
S8 Ep. 137 - Vice President Kamala Harris, Carrie Coon
Vice President Kamala Harris sits for an exclusive interview with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Carrie Coon chats about her starring role in the true crime thriller Boston Strangler.